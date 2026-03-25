Iraq allows PMF to respond to attacks after deadly strike

Iraq's ​National ​Security ​Council has ⁠authorised the ⁠Popular Mobilisation ​Forces ⁠to exercise the right ​of ⁠self-defence ‌and respond ​to any attacks on their positions.

The green light from the council, chaired by Iraqi Prime ​Minister ‌Mohammed ⁠Shia Al Sudani, came after a deadly ​attack ‌on PMF ⁠headquarters in Anbar that killed ⁠at least 15 fighters, including a commander. The PMF accused the US of being behind the attack.

The council, which met in an emergency session on Tuesday, condemned the "unjustified attacks" on forces including the PMF and the Peshmerga, and vowed to take action against those responsible. Six members of the Kurdish Peshmerga were killed in an Iranian ballistic missile strike, the ministry said.

It told the PMF, made up of mostly Iran-backed armed groups, and other security forces to respond “with all available means based on the principle of self-defence”.

It also vowed to prosecute those involved in attacks on security institutions and diplomatic missions, and hold leaders accountable for any delays.

The Foreign Ministry was ordered to file a complaint with the UN Security Council over the attacks by Iran and the US and to summon the US Charge d'Affaires as well as the Iranian ambassador to protest against the attacks.

The government reiterated its stance against aggression and threats to national sovereignty, emphasising its commitment to balanced relations with regional and international partners.

PMF operations commander Saad Al Baiji was among those killed in the early-morning strike in Anbar. It was the deadliest attack in Iraq since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.

Pro-Iran groups in Iraq began launching drone and rocket attacks on American interests in the country soon after the war began, including on military bases and diplomatic missions, hotels, oilfields, refineries and residential areas.

Neither the US nor Israel have claimed responsibility for the attacks on bases used by the groups across Iraq, which have killed dozens of their members.