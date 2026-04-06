Sudan's military intelligence chief and head of Libya’s army hold talks in Tripoli

A high-ranking Sudanese military delegation met Libya's army chief in Tripoli on Sunday to enhance intelligence sharing and security co-ordination.

The talks come as both countries face persisting security concerns. Sudan remains locked in a civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while Libya remains divided between the Tripoli-based administration and rival authorities aligned with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

According to a statement from Libya's Lt Gen Salahuddin Al Namroush, the army chief of the UN-recognised Libyan government, received Lt Gen Mohamed Ali Sabir, director of Military Intelligence of the SAF.

The two sides discussed mechanisms for exchanging intelligence, co-ordinating security, expanding joint training programmes and improving the readiness of their respective militaries.

Lt Gen Al Namroush emphasised the “historical ties and deep-rooted relations binding the Libyan and Sudanese peoples”, stressing the importance of bolstering co-ordination in the face of shared security challenges.

The Libyan statement described the meeting as part of a “strategic partnership” aimed at reinforcing regional stability and confronting “common threats” at their borders.

The SAF has repeatedly accused Mr Haftar of supporting the RSF – allegations he denies – by providing logistical and territorial access across southern Libya.

The allegations underscore the cross-border dimension of Sudan's war, which has displaced millions and destabilised much of the region, necessitating the involvement of many states, both neighbours and foreign mediators.

Sunday's meeting in Tripoli signals suggests the SAF intends to formalise and strengthen ties with the UN-recognised Libyan government, which could act as a counterweight to the support the RSF allegedly receives through Libyan actors.

Sunday's meeting concluded with a commitment to expand military training programmes, exchange expertise and intensify high-level consultation. Both sides agreed that sustained co-ordination “serves the interests of both nations, and supports security and stability in the region”.

However, whether this bilateral momentum translates into practical deterrence along the vast desert frontier remains to be seen.