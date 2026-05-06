President Sheikh Mohamed alongside his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed alongside his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed alongside his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed alongside his Ghanaian counterpart John Dramani Mahama. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran attacks on UAE with President of Ghana

John Dramani Mahama on working visit to UAE

The National

May 06, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed met Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mr Dramani Mahama is on a working visit to the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders discussed ways to boost ties, with a focus on economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, innovation, technology and artificial intelligence, Wam said.

Developments in the Middle East and their repercussions for regional and international peace and security were also part of the discussions.

Mr Dramani Mahama said Iran's attacks on the UAE constitute a “violation of sovereignty and international law, and undermine regional security and stability”.

Updated: May 06, 2026, 3:39 PM
UAEAbu DhabiGhanaSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed