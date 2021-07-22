Divers create digital tours of underwater sites in Cyprus

A new project aims to promote tourism by mapping the island's wrecks and natural reefs

The 'MS Zenobia' is one of the wrecks being mapped as part of the Larnaca Virtual Underwater Routes project. AFP

Selina Denman
Jul 22, 2021

Divers in Cyprus are currently mapping the island’s underwater sites, with the aim of creating immersive digital tours that promote tourism and raise awareness about biodiversity.

Among the five sites being captured are the Lef 1 shipwreck, a 16-metre vessel that sits 10 metres below the surface off the southern coast of the island. The project aims to build digital 3D models of the sites using photos and videos.

The tours will be available on an online platform by the end of the year, as part of a project called Larnaca Virtual Underwater Routes, a joint venture between the Cyprus Maritime and Marine Institution and the Larnaca Tourism Board.

We're taking quite a lot of info through photography of the seabed and then we're stitching it together
Marios Constantinides, visual designer

"We're taking quite a lot of info through photography of the seabed and then we're stitching it together through programming on the computer to create a video that gives you a 360º tour," says visual designer Marios Constantinides.

He says the tours and mapping of dive routes will allow divers "to understand the potential dangers or points of reference”.

The project will cover two natural reefs and three wrecks, including Cyprus’s best-known dive site, the MS Zenobia, a Swedish-built ferry that capsized and sank off the coast of the Cypriot port city of Larnaca in 1979. The iron-and-steel ship's final resting place is 40 metres beneath the surface, a 10-minute boat ride from Larnaca.

6 of the UAE's best scuba-diving sites: from a Dubai shipwreck to a Fujairah marine reserve

While authorities are hoping the mapping project will stimulate tourism, it also aims to promote environmental awareness. Artificial reefs, such as the sunken boats, can boost the biodiversity of nearby natural reefs by creating new havens for marine life.

"With new media and new technologies, recording these dive sites and being able to project (them) to the rest of the world, hopefully more and more sites will be discovered and more and more people will be interested,” Constantinides says.

Du Plessis plans his retirement

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last.

Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside.

"The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday. 

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S

Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900

Engine: 937cc

Transmission: Six-speed gearbox

Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm

Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

SERIES INFO

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series

All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Test series

1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets
2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March

Play starts at 9.30am

T20 series

1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March
2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March
3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March

TV
Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

What is the definition of an SME?

SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development.

A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors. 

