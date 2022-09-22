Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh invites travellers to stay in his Airbnb in Goa

Travellers and cricket fans now have the chance to spend the night in Yuvraj Singh’s Goan hilltop villa.

The former Indian sports star has listed Casa Singh on Airbnb for a two-night stay in October.

Up to six guests can check into the three-bedroom villa which comes with 180-degree panoramic views over hills and to the sea, a private pool and lush gardens teeming with greenery and bougainvillaea.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures of Yuvraj Singh's Goan villa

The three-bedroom villa has a private pool and swim-up bar. Fabien Charuau / Airbnb

Stays cost 1,212 rupees ($15) per night — the two twelves signifying the birthday and jersey number of India’s 2011 World Cup hero. Bookings are available on October 14 to 16 only.

“My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family” Singh said.

Lucky fans checking into the villa will begin their stay with a virtual meet-and-greet with the cricketer, setting the tone for a very special holiday.

Travellers can frequent all of Singh’s favourite Goa spots and enjoy a screening of his most memorable innings. Cricket accolades — including one from his first 150 in a one day international match — and family photos are dotted around the villa.

The house is perfectly located as a base from where travellers can head out and explore the colourful charms of Goa’s sun-kissed villages. A trip to the picturesque Divar Island by e-bike is also included, with guests able to ride through mangrove fields, churches and temples.

Guests can use the villa as a base from which to explore Goa's beaches. Photo: Unsplash

And dinner will be served by a private chef who will whip up local Goan dishes and concoct sundowners on the outdoor deck, where guests can enjoy incredible sunsets.

Before leaving, all guests will get a personalised keepsake from Singh to take home as a unique holiday souvenir.

Bookings open on September 28 at airbnb.com and travellers are responsible for their own flights to and from Goa.