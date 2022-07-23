Top 10 wishlisted unique stays on Airbnb: from an Irish castle to a cave villa in Greece

Travel is back on the agenda, and those with wanderlust are busy planning their next trips with many using Airbnb’s wishlist function to bookmark future stays.

When it comes to where to stay, listings categorised as unique properties are finding favour with travellers around the world.

The categories on Airbnb includes barns, boats, trains, yurts, huts and more, as nights booked at unique properties on the site have increased globally by about 50 per cent since 2019.

Unique properties are also the highest ranked listings on the accommodation booking platform, averaging a 4.8-star review. Shepherd’s huts, barns and trains have the best average reviews, but tiny homes are the most popular unique listings with more than 2.5 million nights booked in 2021.

Nights booked at unique properties on Airbnb have increased globally by nearly 50 percent since 2019. Photo: Airbnb

When it comes to future stays, treehouses lead the pack. A leafy residence in the branches of a 400-year-old oak tree in East Point, Georgia, tops Airbnb's list of the most wishlisted unique stays in the world.

We round up the 10 most popular properties, and offer an insight into what travellers are craving — spanning everything from a villa inside a cave in Crete, to a private room in a medieval Irish castle.

1. Treehouse inside a 400-year-old oak tree in Georgia, US

This treehouse in Georgia, US, is the most wishlisted unique property on Airbnb. Photo: Airbnb

Tucked away in a leafy neighbourhood in East Point, Georgia, is Airbnb’s most wishlisted unique listing. The double-storey treehouse sits in a 400-year-old tree and channels a chic rustic vibe, and has plenty of modern touches to keep travellers happy. Guests can add on luxury experiences such as a celebrity-chef cooked three-course meal, an hour of live music from a violinist or an on-site couples massage. There's also a hot tub and a huge outdoor area to unwind in.

2. Mushroom dome retreat in California, US

Guests booking a night at the Paradise Suite get private access to the Mushroom Dome Retreat. Photo: Airbnb

Sleeping under a geodesic dome in this cosy retreat in California’s Redwood Grove is a haven of serenity, where the only night-time noises you’ll hear are chirping crickets. Surrounded by trees, the semi-rustic cabin sleeps up to three people and has a small kitchen, chill out space and an elevated wooden terrace, decorated with fairy lights. It's officially a meditation zone, and guests booking to stay also have access to the Paradise Suite, a room inside the host's unique home.

3. Redwood treehouse in the Santa Cruz Mountains, US

Airbnb travellers love this magical Redwood Treehouse located it the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. Photo: Airbnb

Nestled in the Santa Cruz Mountains in California, this treehouse has a real tree growing right through the main living area, and another in the bathroom. It has a wood-burning stove, welcoming rustic interiors and an outdoor hot-tub for the ultimate forest-bathing session. It's also surrounded by endless greenery making it the perfect escape for a nature getaway.

4. Ancient trullo in the countryside in Apulia, Italy

This ancient trullo in Italy is surrounded by panoramic countryside views and has a rustic interior.

This ancient trullo is surrounded by panoramic countryside views in Italy’s Apulia. The 300-year-old building is typical of the traditional construction of this region of Puglia and the house looks over a quiet valley with endless green views. Relax on a hammock, keep warm at the wood burning stove and wander the four acres of garden where olive, almond and cherry trees grow.

5. Historic tower in Umbria, Italy

The Airbnb Plus listing in Italy comes with extra amenities and exceptional hospitality. Photo: Airbnb

Check into this old tower in a protected zone of Italy that spans the Umbrian and Tuscan countryside. Rooms in this luxury stay are tastefully decorated and come with views over Lake Trasimeno. It's also an Airbnb Plus listing, meaning it comes with “exceptional hospitality”, and plenty of amenities such as towels, hairdryers and coffee-makers. There's also a private garden and barbecue area. Guests visiting in summer can cool off in a sizeable swimming pool.

6. Luxury cave villa in Crete, Greece

This natural cave in Crete was a former family residence and agricultural storage space but now sleeps up to four holidaymakers. Photo: Airbnb

Set inside a completely natural cave, this villa was previously a family house and then a place to store agricultural products, but it's since been renovated and converted into a fully-equipped studio capable of sleeping families of four. It channels Boho vibes and has a dining room, small kitchen and queen bedroom, as well as a spacious balcony with view of Kissamos bay and the surrounding mountains.

7. Rainforest treehouse in San Carlos, Costa Rica

This treehouse retreat in Costa Rica offers a rainforest surrounded escape. Photo: Airbnb

Part of the Bio Thermales natural resort in Costa Rica’s San Carlos, this treehouse is located on 35 acres of organic rainforest. Nearby hot and cold natural springs bubble up through the forest floor, laden with mineral rich waters ideal for dipping in. There's also a large swimming pool in a nearby meadow, and a children’s pool for little ones — who can stay at the Airbnb entirely free of charge.

8. Dreamy treehouses in Chiang Mai, Thailand

This treehouse stay lies deep in the mountains of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Photo: Airbnb

Deep in the mountains of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is the DreamCaught treehouse. Guests can relax among the surrounding natural beauty with rolling hills and river views. A wrap-around private deck is the ideal place to take in the sunset, and if you're staying more than three nights, you’ll get a free Thai cooking class with the host.

9. Irish castle in Galway, Ireland

Guests can book a night in this Medieval castle in Ireland.

This unique listing in Ireland is part-medieval castle and part-family home. Guests have private access to two storeys inclusive of a living room, kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom which is the highest room in the ancient building. Dating back to the 1400s, the castle has been restored to its original state using traditional materials and is the ideal place to cosy up by the fireplace when visiting the west of Ireland.

10. Quaint old church in Brandenburg, Germany

This Prussian-style village church in Germany is popular on Airbnb.

This rustic loft-style stay in an old church is in east Germany. Located in Brandenburg, the 18th-century, red brick building has been designed in typical Prussian style and overlooks the Havel river. Inside, there’s a barn-like apartment with 10 metre-high ceilings and a wooden loft space. You’ll be sleeping in the church gallery, where the organ once stood.