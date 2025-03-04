Partitions were put up at the Ibn Battuta Mall food court in Dubai during Ramadan in 2020. Pawan Singh / The National
Partitions were put up at the Ibn Battuta Mall food court in Dubai during Ramadan in 2020. Pawan Singh / The National

Lifestyle

Food

How the UAE’s Ramadan dining rules have changed in recent years

Some restrictions have been lifted, but mindful consumption remains top of mind for businesses and customers

Panna Munyal
Panna Munyal

March 04, 2025