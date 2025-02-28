Iftar is akin to Christmas dinner at this writer's home, where people laughing, eager to share a delicious meal, immerse in the spirit of the occasion. Getty Images
As a Palestinian Christian, here's why Ramadan is a special time for me as well

It's not about the food on the table, or the occasion, or my origin or my language - ultimately, it has always been about community

Hala Nasar
February 28, 2025