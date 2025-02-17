Tourists visiting the UAE during holy month can attend Ramadan markets, enjoy iftar and embrace the season. Photo: Dubai Malls
Tourists visiting the UAE during holy month can attend Ramadan markets, enjoy iftar and embrace the season. Photo: Dubai Malls

Lifestyle

Travel

Visiting the UAE during Ramadan: Everything tourists need to know

From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, it's crucial for holidaymakers to understand cultural norms and expectations during holy month

The National

February 17, 2025