Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE announces holidays for public sector

Public sector workers will be granted a three-day holiday to mark Eid Al Fitr, the UAE government confirmed on Monday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said employees would be granted paid leave for the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which follows Ramadan.

The exact start date of Shawwal will be determined by the UAE's moon-sighting committee in the final days of Ramadan.

Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days. As Ramadan began on March 1, the first day of Shawwal will be on either Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the dawn fajr prayer.

The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”.

The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.

