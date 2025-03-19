Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE announces private sector holidays

Private sector workers in the UAE will enjoy a long weekend in celebration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/17/eid-al-fitr-2025-uae-announces-holidays-for-public-sector/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a>, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced. The Ministry confirmed employees will be given paid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">leave</a> from Sunday, March 30 until Tuesday, April 1 for the festival if Ramadan lasts for 29 days. The holiday will extend to Wednesday, April 2, with work resuming on Thursday, April 2, should the duration of Ramadan be 30 days. The Eid Al Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan and coincides with the start of the Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. On Monday, the UAE government said public sector staff would be given paid leave for the first three days of Shawwal. The exact start date of Shawwal will be determined by the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/26/uae-public-urged-to-look-for-crescent-moon-on-friday-to-determine-start-of-ramadan/" target="_blank">moon-sighting committee</a> in the final days of the holy month. Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days. As Ramadan began on March 1, the first day of Shawwal will be on either Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31. The Emirates Astronomical Society previously stated that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-holidays-2025/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr was likely to begin on Monday, March 31</a>. If this is the case, private sector staff will receive three days of public holiday, returning to work on Thursday, April 3. Federal government and private sector workers are typically given the same number of public holidays each year. Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims around the world. The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with the first day of Shawwal. Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the fajr prayer. The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon, while people also express well wishes with the phrase "Eid Mubarak”. The prayers are considered an opportunity to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.