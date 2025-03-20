Extended Eid Al Fitr holiday predicted as UAE astronomy centre forecasts longer Ramadan

Employees in the UAE are set for an extended public holiday after an Abu Dhabi astronomy centre predicted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-holidays-2025/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> will begin on Monday, March 31. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">festival</a> falls on the first day of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan and marks the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. As the holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days – with its duration dependent on the phases of the moon – the start of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/eid-al-fitr-2025-movie-releases-uae/" target="_blank">Eid</a> will not be determined until the moon-sighting committee gathers next weekend. The start of an Islamic month is heralded by the sighting of the crescent moon. The International Astronomical Centre said on social media that Muslims will convene next Saturday to attempt to observe it in the skies. If it is spotted, Eid Al Fitr will begin the following day on Sunday, March 30. The centre, however, does not expect the moon to be visible, meaning Sunday would be the 30th and final day of Ramadan, with Eid beginning on Monday, March 31. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation this week said the Eid break would run from Sunday, March 30, until Tuesday, April 1, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days. The ministry confirmed the public holiday would be held from Sunday, March 30, until Wednesday, April 2, if the duration of Ramadan is 30 days. For staff not working over the weekend, this would mean a three-day holiday as opposed to a two-day break if Eid commences on Monday, March 31. Most public sector workers will also benefit from a 30-day Ramadan. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said employees would be granted paid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">leave</a> for the first three days of Shawwal. If Ramadan is 29 days, the first three days of Shawwal would correspond to Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 2. If as expected Ramadan is 30 days, the first three days of Shawwal will be Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, giving workers an additional day off. Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the dawn fajr prayer. The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them “Eid Mubarak”. The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.