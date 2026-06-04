Abu Dhabi's rent freeze injects some certainty into uncertain times

For most individuals and businesses, rent is one of their biggest expenses. From a studio apartment to an entire floor of office space, big changes in the property market or sudden economic shocks can magnify worries about paying for a home to live in or premises to run a company from.

In the UAE, as in many highly urbanised societies, rent is a perennial topic of conversation. The acute price pressures brought about by the months-long Iran conflict have given many of those questions additional weight. As the prices of petrol and some food items go up, renters are rightly wondering how the war will affect one of their biggest expenses – their payment to their landlord.

This week, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre took steps to bring some predictability to this unpredictable situation. On Tuesday, it announced that rents for residential, commercial and industrial properties would not increase until further notice. It is a bold intervention.

Abu Dhabi has striven for years to build and oversee a balanced property market. An annual cap has been in place in the emirate since 2016, preventing landlords from raising rent by more than 5 per cent when tenancies are renewed. Unsurprisingly, many residents have welcomed the new rent freeze, with one, Melanie Nazareno, 37, telling The National the decision offered "certainty and peace of mind".

As with any intervention in the market, there are consequences. On one hand, many individual renters will feel more secure about their immediate future. This is particularly true of those working in sectors most affected by the turmoil in the Middle East, such as tourism and hospitality. Rent freezes can stabilise the market, prevent evictions among lower-income tenants and make it more likely that people and businesses will stay in their current property. It helps ease pressure on cash flow for those with limited income or tied-up assets.

However, with tenants less likely to move, there is less market turnover and fewer units for new renters. This is particularly consequential for a growing economy such as Abu Dhabi’s. Some landlords, confronted by a now-static rental income, may try to offset the loss in other ways, such as hiking maintenance fees or by levying additional charges, but many will also appreciate stability in the market.

Quote In the UAE, as in many highly urbanised societies, rent is a perennial topic of conversation

The duration of Abu Dhabi’s rent freeze and how it ends are important factors to consider. The longer it continues, the more likely it is that some landlords will change contracts or choose not to renew tenancies.

Many parts of the region are going through uncertain times. However, for those living and working in Abu Dhabi, at least one part of the equation now looks clearer, as people plan for the months ahead.