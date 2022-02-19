Part of Eiffel Tower’s staircase on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

A section of the original Eiffel Tower’s staircase is on display at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Forsan Park.

The segment was used to ascend to the top of France’s famed landmark when it opened for the 1889 Paris World Expo.

Four years later, the stairs were replaced with a lift, but now visitors to Expo can get a chance to step back in history and climb part of the original staircase.

"I’m so happy and honoured to have a piece of the Eiffel Tower right next to the Al Wasl Dome – it is very symbolic of travel, discovery, innovation and universal values that are at stake today," said Nathalie Kennedy, consul-general of France in Dubai.

The Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 Paris World’s Fair. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said when you climb these Eiffel Tower stairs and take a selfie, the backdrop is of Al Wasl Plaza.

"[This is] our own Eiffel Tower, which will keep reminding people of Expo 2020," said Mr Al Khatib.

"If you talk about sustainability, this is a piece of history that is now also a piece of art. And it has travelled all the way from Paris to so many places, and is now here in Dubai. It is the perfect representation of the values of all World Expos.”

The staircase was brought to Expo 2020 Dubai by Janat Paris, a tea house that served drinks at the opening of the Eiffel Tower, while the project is dedicated to renowned Emirati author Mohammed Al Gurg, who passed away in 2020.

"This is a picture of my father on the Eiffel Tower with his best friend in 1964. My father loves France" said Dr Tariq Al Gurg, referring to a photograph on show at the inauguration.

"He bought a place there in the 1980s, which is where he started, sitting on the balcony working on his poetry and articles.”

When it was built, the 324-metre Eiffel Tower was the tallest building in the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai continues until the end of March.

