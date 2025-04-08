A digital twin of the Titanic was developed with over 715,000 deep sea images. Photo: Atlantic Productions
A digital twin of the Titanic was developed with over 715,000 deep sea images. Photo: Atlantic Productions

Culture

Film & TV

Titanic 'might have been saved' if it hit iceberg head-on

A 3D immersive digital scan of the wreck reconstructing the ship's final moments will be turned into a sensory experience in the UAE

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

April 08, 2025