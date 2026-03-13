Debris hits Dubai building after Iranian attack intercepted

Debris fell on the facade of a building in central Dubai on Friday morning, after an Iranian attack was intercepted by the UAE's air defences.

Dubai Media Office said no injuries were reported after what it described as a "minor incident", in a message shared at 7.34am.

Residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were urged to shelter less than an hour later owing to a potential missile threat from Iran. The Ministry of Interior called on the public to "immediately seek a safe place" in a message sent to mobile phone users shortly after 8.15am.

People were asked to stay away from windows, doors and open areas owing to “potential missile threats”.

The ministry shared a further update at 8.40am stating that the situation was safe. "You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious," the message said.

The UAE has faced a barrage of missile and drone attacks from Iran since February 28. The UAE said it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones fired from Iran on Thursday.

Since the Iranian attacks on the Emirates began, the country has engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 drones.

“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities,” the ministry said on X.