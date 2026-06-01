President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security in call with Serbian President

President Sheikh Mohamed has discussed regional developments in a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability, reported state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The leaders also explored "opportunities to strengthen co-operation between the two countries across a number of priority sectors, including the economy, development, and renewable energy".

They reaffirmed their commitment to fostering long-term economic partnerships within the framework of the trade agreement between the countries.