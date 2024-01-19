Dubai announces two new Salik road toll gates

Dubai on Friday announced the launch of two new Salik road toll gates that will become operational by November.

The gates will be installed at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road, between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Authorities said the locations had been chosen following extensive traffic studies in an effort to reduce congestion.

They will bring the number of toll gates across the emirate to 10.

Salik Company – the operator of Dubai's toll gates – was directed to establish the new gates by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Cutting congestion

The authority expects the new Business Bay gate to assist in reducing traffic congestion by 12 per cent to 15 per cent while the gate in Al Safa South is set to cut congestion by 15 per cent.

“The addition of new toll gates in two increasingly busy locations marks the latest milestone in the growth plan that we set out at the time of Salik’s initial public offering,” said Ibrahim Al Haddad, chief executive of Salik Company.

“Our partnership with RTA in launching these new gates is another important step in our journey to enhancing Dubai’s transport infrastructure with smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

“In line with Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040, which focuses on sustainable and efficient urban growth, we are directly supporting RTA’s objective to optimise travel time and alleviate traffic congestion, and these two new gates aim to improve overall mobility throughout the city, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for road users.”

Why were tolls introduced in Dubai?

The Salik electronic system was introduced in 2007 to ease congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road and raise state revenue.

Tags fixed to windscreens can be purchased online or at service stations. These can be topped up online or through recharge cards.

Motorists are charged Dh4 to pass through each gate and the amount is deducted automatically from the card. The eight existing toll gates are at the following locations:

Al Barsha

Al Garhoud

Al Maktoum

Al Mamzar South

Al Mamzar North

Al Safa

Airport Tunnel

Jebel Ali

When the most recent toll gate was introduced in Jebel Ali in 2018, transport officials said it could reduce traffic by about 25 per cent.

Salik IPO Scheme Electronic traffic signs on Umm Sequim St, which is being used to advertise the new Salik IPO scheme in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority also wants more vehicles funnelled out to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (311) and Emirates Road (611).

Transport agencies are stepping up efforts to ease congestion and boost road safety amid a continuing population boom.

Dubai's population currently stands at more than 3.65 million, following a post-coronavirus rise in migration.

The Roads and Transport Authority is seeking to reduce traffic levels through a comprehensive road-building strategy and is also working to bolster public transport options in order to take more cars off the roads.