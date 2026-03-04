Salik profits surge on new Dubai road toll gates and higher pricing

Dubai road toll operator Salik has posted a sharp rise in revenue and profits for 2025 following the introduction of new gates and higher pricing.

Full-year revenue was up by 35 per cent to Dh3.1 billion ($840m) and net profit was up 33.4 per cent to Dh1.5bn ($410m), according to a public filing to the Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday.

The number of new registered accounts rise by 7.7 per cent, reflecting a surge in new residents last year. Dubai's population crossed the 4 million mark last August.

"The growth in chargeable trips during 2025 also reflects Dubai’s continued economic expansion, alongside increasing population, commercial activity, and tourism," said Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the board of directors of Salik.

Two new toll gates were introduced in November 2024, bringing the total to 10. A Dh6 ($1.60) per gate charge during rush hour was brought in on January 31, 2025. It is Dh4 per gate off-peak, and free overnight.

Salik has struck deals with developers and mall operators to manage their parking tariffs, and the company in November signed a deal with Schneider Electric and Vcharge to integrate its wallet system for electric vehicle charging.

It has operated barrier-free parking at Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest, since the summer of 2024.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we’re carrying this momentum forward, highlighted by our recent 10-year agreement with Dubai Airports, which will further solidify our role in Dubai’s future mobility infrastructure," said chief executive Ibrahim Al Haddad.

The Dubai Government owns 86 per cent of Salik, meaning the vast majority of profits go back into the public purse.

This comes at a time when the Roads and Transport Authority is investing heavily in expanded infrastructure to manage a growing population.

Just over 13 per cent of the company is a free-float owned by institutional and retail investors who snapped up shares when the company went public in 2022.