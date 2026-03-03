Etihad Rail tests passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Saudi border

Etihad Rail operated a passenger train service on Tuesday from Al Ghuwaifat, near the border with Saudi Arabia, to Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi.

The service, run in co-ordination with the Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters Management Centre, ran as part of a response effort to “strengthen preparedness” and “enhance response efficiency”.

The service ran despite the national rail network not being officially open to the public.

“The operation of passenger services between Al Ghuwaifat and Al Faya as part of the trial demonstrates the readiness and flexibility of the UAE’s national railway network, which is designed to ensure the continuity of vital services in all circumstances,” said Mohammed Al Shehhi, chief projects officer at Etihad Rail.

“This initiative follows the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen the national transport ecosystem and enhance its strategic role in supporting society. We are proud to support the joint response efforts led by the relevant authorities, providing safe, reliable, and well-organised transport solutions at a time when the continuity of the national transport ecosystem is crucial."

Etihad Rail and other transport options are a critical component of the country's comprehensive emergency response system, said Matar Al Nuaimi, director general of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

Al Ghuwaifat station is one of the 11 stations in the nationwide rail network, which is on track to open later this year. Al Faya is the main rail depot in Abu Dhabi and has been used for previous trial runs as construction on stations across the Emirates nears completion.

Passenger numbers were not immediately available and ADCMC has been contacted for comment.

When will network start and where will trains go?

A launch date and the first passenger route have not yet been announced, but Etihad Rail confirmed in May that services would begin this year.

Four stations have been officially announced, one each in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. Construction is progressing well, and stations such as Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and the Sakamkam neighbourhood in Fujairah, near Al Hilal City development, are visible from nearby roads.

A station is expected near Mussaffah in Abu Dhabi, while another is planned near University City in Sharjah.

Additional stations are likely, although Etihad Rail has declined to comment on further locations, repeating its ambition to connect 11 cities across the UAE.

In October, at the Global Rail Conference in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Rail announced a joint venture with Keolis International, the French operator of Dubai Metro, to manage passenger train operations.

Passenger numbers across the Etihad Rail network are expected to reach 36 million by 2030. Trains will travel at speeds of up to 200kph and carry up to 400 passengers, running on the same lines as freight trains.

A journey of 57 minutes is forecast from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and 105 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.