Revealed: Etihad Rail's first passenger routes to link Abu Dhabi city, Dubai and Fujairah

Etihad Rail has announced the first routes on its eagerly awaited passenger service, in a milestone moment for the country's largest infrastructure project.

It confirmed exclusively to The National the first services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah in the network's opening phase.

Etihad Rail said passengers can expect frequent trains on the Abu Dhabi to Dubai line, which reflects the surging intercity commuter and business trade, with the route to Fujairah bolstering tourism and access to the east coast.

Passengers can expect travel time of about an hour between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 90 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, although a precise time table is still being worked out.

A date for the network launch is also yet to be announced but the service is set to start this year and, once up and running, trains will travel at speeds of up to 200kph with a 400-passenger capacity.

It comes as the UAE population continues to increase and the road network becomes increasingly busy.

An Etihad Rail passenger train at the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Inside the central concourse of the Mohamed bin Zayed City Etihad Rail station

A map of the network at the Mohamed bin Zayed City station

Work is advancing at Mohamed bin Zayed City station to get it ready for the opening

The distinctive exterior of the Mohamed bin Zayed City station

The passenger service is to launch this year

Onboard several seating classes are available such as business class

A look at the business class seating onboard

Passengers can expect a comfortable journey with food and beverage options

A view from an Etihad Rail passenger train as it travels through Abu Dhabi

"I am able to now reveal the initial routes which will launch in 2026,” Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility, told The National.

“Initially, trains will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, our twin centres of commerce, as well as connect with Fujairah in the east. From that spine, and over the course of 2026 and beyond, further routes, connections and stations will come online.

"We are anticipating big demand."

Details of timetables and ticket prices are also yet to be revealed but Etihad Rail said the initial routes were based on population density, travel demand and inter-emirate connectivity.

The three stations on this first route are in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and in Fujairah’s Sakamkam neighbourhood, near Al Hilal City development.

The National was granted rare access to the Mohamed bin Zayed City station and the scale of the progress was immediately clear. While construction is continuing, the platforms, passenger canopies, information screens and turnstiles are nearly ready for the scores of passengers expected through the station doors.

Mohamed bin Zayed City is a rapidly expanding neighbourhood of the capital, close to Mussaffah and opposite Dalma Mall, with the station expected to drive more growth in the area.

Construction on the three stations, which have distinctive facades, has advanced rapidly over the past year and Ms Al Suwaidi said they are designed to be “open, welcoming and easy to navigate”.

“I can't wait for passengers to be on board and to experience the entire rail network,” she said.

Etihad Rail last week confirmed the exact locations of 11 new train stations across the UAE, which Ms Al Suwaidi said will form the “foundations of the network”.

Etihad Rail said it expected 10 million passengers to use the service, which will run on the existing freight line, every year.

“The UAE’s rail network has been explicitly designed to anticipate the needs of a growing nation,” said Ms Al Suwaidi.

“Station locations, including Mohamed bin Zayed [City] have been chosen to complement existing population centres, as well as areas which have been intentionally and deliberately allocated for future development.

“Our aspiration is that the network itself will act as a stimulus for further growth, providing a springboard for investment in new housing, health care, education, business and cultural opportunities across all seven Emirates.”

Crucially, Etihad Rail said it is also putting major work into “first and last-mile solutions”, which essentially means access for those leaving the stations and will involve connecting to Metro and bus routes, providing taxi and e-hailing access, along with places for bikes and other modes of personal transport.

“How people get to and from the station is just as important as the journey itself,” said Ms Al Suwaidi. “People travel in different ways, at different times, and first and last-mile connections need to reflect real life.

"We’re exploring integration with existing public transport, taxis and ride-hailing services – including new partnerships, such as our collaboration with Yango Group. We’re also looking at parking facilities and future connections, as cities continue to grow and evolve.”

Etihad Rail was established in 2009, with freight operations in Abu Dhabi emirate beginning a few years later. The UAE-freight network began in 2023.

Ms Al Suwaidi said building a network from scratch brought “real challenges” and “every detail had to be planned, tested and integrated from stations and trains to safety systems and how the service fits into daily life”.

“Delivering a network of this scale took three years, over 7,000 experts and workers and more than 24 million working hours. By taking the time to build it properly, we’re delivering infrastructure that can earn trust and serve the country for generations to come.”

Etihad Rail last year announced details of a separate, electrified, high-speed passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

A launch date was not provided but the line aims to cut the journey time on the high-speed service between the two emirates to 30 minutes.