Man arrested over bid to smuggle Dh5m of drugs in his intestines at Abu Dhabi airport

A traveller attempted to smuggle 1.2kg of cocaine valued at Dh5 million hidden in his intestines into Abu Dhabi, authorities said on Sunday.

Customs officers at the capital's Zayed International Airport allegedly found 89 capsules of the class A drug in the body of the man after he was subjected to advanced screenings due to suspicions over his behaviour.

The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security said the major drug smuggling bid took place at the airport on Friday.

The traveller had flown into the UAE from an undisclosed South American country.

"He was subjected to advanced screening equipment, which revealed indications of foreign objects inside his body," said the authority.

"He was then referred to the competent authorities, who extracted the 89 capsules from his intestines."

The authority praised the work of the inspectors involved and reiterated its commitment to developing robust detection methods to protect the public from the dangers of drugs.

