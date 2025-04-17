Emirati becomes first UAE national to complete the polar hat-trick

Risking encounters with polar bears and battling snowstorms at -35C in the Arctic wilderness, Emirati Abdulla Alahbabi skied 265km from east to west Greenland, pulling a 100kg sledge. It is in these sub-zero temperatures, on one of the world's last uninhabitable frontiers, that Mr Alahbabi cemented his place in history. The 33-year-old has become the first <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> to complete the “polar hat-trick”: skiing unsupported to the North Pole, South Pole, and across Greenland. Mr Alahbabi completed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-portrait-of-a-nation-the-youngest-arab-to-reach-the-north-pole-1.726850" target="_blank">North Pole in 2018</a>, the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/emirati-abdulla-alahbabi-becomes-the-youngest-arab-to-reach-the-south-pole-1.824553" target="_blank"> South Pole in 2019</a>, and Greenland in March 2025. “I've had this dream to complete the polar hat-trick,” he told <i>The National.</i> “It is the most difficult trio of polar expeditions on the planet.” In 2018 and 2019, Mr Alahbabi became the youngest Arab to reach the poles but his plans to finish the hat-trick where delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2025/02/03/cracks-in-greenland-ice-sheet-accelerating-under-climate-change/" target="_blank">Greenland</a>, the world's largest island, is home to the Earth's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/25/chart-of-the-week-the-future-of-glaciers/" target="_blank">second-largest ice sheet</a>. Its terrain is unpredictable, made up of crevasses, mountains, and vast plains of ice. Unlike his previous expeditions, Mr Alahbabi had to contend not only with cold, but also elevation gains of up to 1,500 metres. This, he says, was the most challenging element of the trip. The South Pole it is a higher altitude but on flatter terrain. In Greenland, the challenge was dealing with mountains. “We had to take off our skis on steep climbs and switch to traction gear,” he told <i>The National</i>. “It was the most physically demanding of the three, no question.” Each day of the expedition began at around 5am. Inside Mr Alahbabi's tent, his clothes were stored in his sleeping bag to stop them freezing overnight. Breakfast was frozen or dehydrated food rehydrated with boiling water, oatmeal and hot coffee. Then came hours of skiing: 90-minute pushes followed by 10-minute breaks with a high-calorie snack such as a chocolate bar. This schedule was repeated until around 6pm. “You are skiing for 12 to 14 hours a day. It's a long time to be alone with your thoughts,” he said. “What helped me was listening to audiobooks or podcasts until the batteries ran out.” At night, the teammates pitched tents and reviewed the next day's route. Though Mr Alahbabi was accompanied by two American teammates, the mental and physical challenge remained personal. “At that level, in the depths of the Arctic, it's just you against you,” he said. “You really learn what you are made of.” In isolation, surrounded by wild and untouched landscapes, Mr Alahbabi said he experienced a sense of meditation. “It was really peaceful. I was contemplating a lot, because life today is just very noisy.” The mission was, however, about more than personal achievement. “I wanted to show that Emiratis coming from the desert, from a hot climate, can do this,” he said. “We can take on challenges that even seasoned explorers hesitate to attempt.” He hopes his journey inspires a new generation of Emirati adventurers to push their boundaries. “Impossible is just a mindset. With the right preparation and belief, you can do anything.” His ambition, he said, was also to put the UAE on the global map for polar exploration. “Not many nations from our region are taking on these kinds of challenges.” Having skied across three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/21/the-worlds-water-crisis-is-growing-and-scientists-in-the-gulf-are-finding-solutions/" target="_blank">climate-vulnerable environments</a>, Mr Alahbabi says his awareness of the climate crisis has deepened. He describes the polar landscapes as treasures that must be protected. “These expeditions reminded me how beautiful our planet is, and how important it is to fight for it.” Mr Alahbabi is now taking time to rest and enjoy the UAE's warmer climate. “I haven't planned my next expedition yet. This one took a lot out of me physically,” he said. “But I know I will be back out there. “I want to inspire the next generation,” he said. “Going to one of the last frontiers on the planet makes you see how little time we have on Earth. It is vital for each individual to get out of their comfort zone and to continue pushing themselves further and further.”