Iran received a message from the US on potential deal, says official

At least six people wounded in Israel after missile attack

Kuwait denies reports of scheduled power cuts

Saudi Arabia intercepts swarm of Iranian drones

Syrian base comes under rocket attack from Iraq

Iraq's PMF confirms death of Anbar commander in US air strike

Two energy infrastructure sites attacked, Iranian media says

US has hit more than 9,000 targets in Iran, Centcom says

US President postpones strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days

Netanyahu: Trump believes there's a chance of deal with Iran