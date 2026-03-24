  • Iran received a message from the US on potential deal, says official
  • At least six people wounded in Israel after missile attack
  • Kuwait denies reports of scheduled power cuts
  • Saudi Arabia intercepts swarm of Iranian drones
  • Syrian base comes under rocket attack from Iraq
  • Iraq's PMF confirms death of Anbar commander in US air strike
  • Two energy infrastructure sites attacked, Iranian media says
  • US has hit more than 9,000 targets in Iran, Centcom says
  • US President postpones strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days
  • Netanyahu: Trump believes there's a chance of deal with Iran
  • Israeli minister calls for annexation of southern Lebanon
Updated: March 24, 2026, 6:43 AM