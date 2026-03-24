- Iran received a message from the US on potential deal, says official
- At least six people wounded in Israel after missile attack
- Kuwait denies reports of scheduled power cuts
- Saudi Arabia intercepts swarm of Iranian drones
- Syrian base comes under rocket attack from Iraq
- Iraq's PMF confirms death of Anbar commander in US air strike
- Two energy infrastructure sites attacked, Iranian media says
- US has hit more than 9,000 targets in Iran, Centcom says
- US President postpones strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days
- Netanyahu: Trump believes there's a chance of deal with Iran
- Israeli minister calls for annexation of southern Lebanon
Updated: March 24, 2026, 6:43 AM