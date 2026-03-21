Man United player ratings v Bournemouth: Fernandes 7, Cunha 8, Mbuemo 6

Michael Carrick branded the decisions of referee Stuart Attwell “baffling” after Manchester United suffered perceived penalty injustice in a dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw away to Bournemouth.

United went ahead in the 61st minute at Vitality Stadium when Bruno Fernandes converted from 12 yards following Alex Jimenez’s shirt pull on Matheus Cunha.

The visitors then felt aggrieved to be denied a second spot-kick after Amad Diallo went to ground under a challenge from Adrien Truffert, moments before Cherries captain Ryan Christie equalised.

James Hill’s own goal quickly restored United’s lead but Bournemouth claimed a point nine minutes from time through Junior Kroupi’s penalty after Harry Maguire was sent off by Attwell for a foul on Evanilson.

Speaking of the incidents involving Cunha and Diallo, head coach Carrick said: “He’s definitely got one of them wrong because he’s given one penalty for us for the same thing that he’s not given one.

“There’s a two-arm grab. The Matheus one he gives, the second one on Amad he doesn’t, which I think is almost identical, really.

“If you have two hands on someone in the box and they go over and they’re in control of the ball, for me it’s two penalties.

“It will be interesting to see which one they acknowledge is wrong: the one we got or the one we didn’t get.

“It’s a huge moment. They don’t give it, they go down the other end and score and then it becomes all of a sudden, ‘Oh, it needs to be a bigger penalty to overturn’, just because they scored, when actually it’s a penalty and it should be a penalty if you’ve already given one.

“It’s baffling really to make sense of that. And because they score, the game flips a little bit and changes.”

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Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Got low to save a curling Rayan shot from 25 yards. Solid catching a Truffert strike on 36. Got the ball - and then the man with a 49th minute punch. Powerless for Bournemouth’s first equaliser, then saved by the crossbar from a Scott shot.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: Hit the top of the stand with a 27th-minute effort. Up and down the pitch. Better in attack, apart from when he shoots.

Harry Maguire - 5/10: Good early pass towards Fernandes. Bournemouth’s first equaliser went through his legs, then he celebrated scoring United’s second, even though he didn’t score United’s second. Was playing well until he was sent off after 78 minutes, which then saw a Bournemouth penalty and equaliser. Soft.

Leny Yoro - 7/10: Another positive game for him in difficult circumstances. Held it together at the end with United down to 10 men.

Luke Shaw - 6/10: Tested by an early Bournemouth counter-attack and by playing against Rayan. Key tackle after 92 minutes to stop another counter-attack after Fernandes lost the ball.

Casemiro - 6/10: Booked after pulling back Tavernier in an entertaining first half when both sides had good chances. Not his best game.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10: Up against a well-honed Bournemouth midfield trio, but he performed well. Quick, skilful feet, especially in tight spaces. Showed his technical excellence.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10: Got a shot on target after 10 minutes and got past Jimenez on 14 in a lively start. Consistently bested the Spaniard. Tried to dribble when limited with options. Pulled back by Jimenez to win the penalty on the hour.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Shaking his head on 32 minutes as his team were sloppy in midfield, then he side volleyed a shot which was superbly blocked by Petrovic. Delightful penalty on 61, twice hesitating in his run-up. Of United’s 56 goals this season, 35 have been scored after half time, so it was little surprise that both goals came after the break.

Amad Diallo - 7/10: Rocket of a shot on four minutes, which was well saved in a bright start. Had another shot blocked by Truffert on 25. A dreadful touch stopped a fine 33rd-minute counter-attack, which he’d helped start.

Bryan Mbuemo - 6/10: Moved all over, maybe too wide on the left or right rather than in the centre. First player off. It’s not quite happening for him at the moment.

Substitutes

Benjamin Sesko (on for Mbuemo on 71') - 6/10: Not the threat he’d been since Scott, an excellent midfielder, just sat in front of him. Booked on 94 minutes.

Manuel Ugarte (on for Casemiro on 82') - N/A: Achieved the aim of helping his team see out a draw. Gave away a poor foul after dangling his leg on 97 minutes.

Ayden Heaven (on for Cunha on 82') - N/A: Replaced Maguire in the centre of defence. No issues.

Mason Mount (on for Amad on 95') - N/A.