Israeli attacks kill nine in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least nine people have been killed and 13 injured in southern Lebanon by extensive Israeli attacks on Thursday, a week after a ceasefire with Hezbollah was extended by three weeks.

At least three people were killed in Jebchit, four in Toul and two in Harouf in bombings that also flattened homes. The Israeli military claimed it was striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also issued displacement orders in eight more Lebanese villages, indicating that further strikes are imminent.

Hezbollah and Israel continue to exchange fire despite the ceasefire, which was agreed to after US-mediated negotiations in Washington. The Iran-backed Lebanese militia said it had carried out a drone strike on an Israeli position in Yarine, southern Lebanon, on Thursday morning.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and 1.2 million displaced in Lebanon since fighting resumed at the beginning of March. Israeli troops have occupied an area of southern Lebanon stretching 10km from the border between the two countries, which Israel's leadership has referred to as a “security zone”.

On Wednesday, Israeli strikes killed 10 people in southern Lebanon, including a soldier, five members of a family and three civil defence personnel, officials said.

Dozens of rescue workers and paramedics have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war resumed.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the international community to “put pressure on Israel to respect international laws and conventions and stop targeting civilians, paramedics, civil defence and humanitarian, health and relief bodies”.