President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Austrian Chancellor in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Abu Dhabi for talks aimed at advancing long-standing ties.

The two leaders explored ways to bolster links across key fields including the economy, industry, renewable energy, technology and artificial intelligence, under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their countries.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Iran war and their implications for regional and international security, freedom of navigation and the global economy.

The meeting, which took place during Mr Stocker's working visit to the Emirates, was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, as well as ministers and senior officials.