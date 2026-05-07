President Sheikh Mohamed hosts dinner for President of Cyprus

“These attacks violate sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, threatening regional security and stability,” the Cypriot President said.

Both leaders reviewed Middle East developments and their impact on regional and international security and stability.

Talks covered Cyprus’s European Council presidency and its role in advancing the UAE–EU partnership.

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted Nikos Christodoulides for a working visit to deepen ties within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two men discussed ways to advance bilateral co-operation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner reception, state news agency Wam reported.

There was a particular focus on the economy, trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, education, culture and tourism. The meeting also touched on Cyprus’s current presidency of the European Council and its role in supporting the UAE-EU partnership.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

Mr Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’s condemnation of Iran’s attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and threaten regional security and stability.