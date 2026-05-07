  • President Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner receptions for Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner receptions for Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, at the reception
    Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, at the reception
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade
    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
  • Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation
    Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides
    Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed hosts dinner for President of Cyprus

Nikos Christodoulides is on working visit to UAE

The National

May 07, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two men discussed ways to advance bilateral co-operation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner reception, state news agency Wam reported.

There was a particular focus on the economy, trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, education, culture and tourism. The meeting also touched on Cyprus’s current presidency of the European Council and its role in supporting the UAE-EU partnership.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

Mr Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’s condemnation of Iran’s attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and threaten regional security and stability.

Updated: May 07, 2026, 8:53 AM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedCyprus