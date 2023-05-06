Who was alongside King Charles on the balcony after the coronation?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by their close family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation procession and royal salute.

Until the final moment, it was not known which family members had received the invite to join the newly crowned king and queen.

Still wearing their crowns, the king and queen were first accompanied by the pages of honour, who included Prince George. The king's other pages were Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of Lord-in-Waiting the Marquess of Cholmondeley, Ralph Tollemache, son of the King’s godson Edward Tollemache, and Nicholas Barclay, grandson of King Charles’s second cousin Sarah Troughton.

The queen's pages were her grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, plus her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, along with their other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, then joined.

At one point, Prince Louis drummed his fingers on the balcony railing as he stood in front of his parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, joined the throng. Princess Anne was also in position with her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Standing behind the queen were her ladies in attendance, her sister Annabel Elliot, and her longtime friend and current queen's companion Lady Lansdowne.

Prince Harry, who is no longer a working royal, did not make the shortlist.

The first recorded royal balcony appearance was by Queen Victoria in 1851, at the opening of the Great Exhibition. Royal balcony appearances have marked many occasions from Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday celebrations, weddings, jubilees and events of national significance to the UK such as the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.