King Charles and Queen Camilla seal coronation day with iconic balcony moment

King Charles III waved to his people after he was formally crowned sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, in a ceremony affirming his place in the 1,000-year history of the British monarchy while striving to keep it relevant for modern times.

The king appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a made-for-television moment in his royal robes and Imperial State Crown, after a gilded carriage brought him back from Westminster Abbey on a day of pomp and pageantry in London.

He was accompanied on the balcony by Queen Camilla, working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and pages of honour in front of cheering crowds. Notably absent was the king's son Prince Harry.

Inside the abbey, the king prayed for subjects of “every faith and conviction” during a coronation service watched by kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries from more than 200 countries.

The Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on the King’s head at 12.02pm after anointing him with holy oil, in the 40th known coronation at Westminster Abbey in a line stretching back to 1066.

His wife Camilla was crowned Queen, capping her long journey to public acceptance after the turmoil and tragedy that came before their marriage.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. PA

Crowds of well-wishers turned out to see the procession despite drizzly weather on Britain’s first coronation day for 70 years. A small number of anti-monarchist protests led to arrests but did not cause major disruption.

A fly-past by the British military was scaled down to a display by helicopters and the Red Arrows acrobatic team because of “unsuitable weather conditions”.

The palace did not confirm in advance who would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in what has become a key moment in royal events that signals who is favoured for public appearances.

The king’s heir apparent Prince William kissed King Charles on the cheek during the service. The monarch appeared to mouth “thank you, William” in response.

King Charles's five-year-old grandson Prince Louis once again endeared himself to viewers by yawning and chattering during the ceremony.

Prince Harry sat in the third row with no formal role in proceedings in his first appearance at a state event since making stinging accusations against the family in his autobiography Spare.

Celebrity guests at the church actors Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and American singer Katy Perry.

The king and queen leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony in London. AP

After the service, eight Windsor Grey horses pulled the King and Queen in the Gold State Coach as the Prince and Princess of Wales followed behind and Princess Anne rode on horseback in her ceremonial role as Gold Stick in Waiting.

Saturday’s ceremony completes the formalities of King Charles’s accession after his long wait to take the throne ended with the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Although he took the throne immediately after her death, the coronation marks a religious blessing for the new reign and passes him the symbols of the monarchy’s long history.

The king was handed the orb, sceptre and other royal treasures passed down over the centuries after arriving in a velvet robe worn by his grandfather King George VI.

A fanfare was played and the abbey’s bells rang for two minutes as gun salutes were fired from nearby Horse Guards Parade, the Tower of London and saluting stations across the nation and from warships at sea.

Speaking from a liturgy agreed with the archbishop, the king said: "I come not to be served but to serve."

Britain's young Princess Charlotte and her mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales in a carriage ride after the coronation. AFP

There were twists to the service meant to reflect the social and religious diversity of modern Britain and a country where the church and monarchy are no longer universally revered.

At the end of the service, the king met leaders of the Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities in Britain who promised to “unite in service for the common good” with the new king.

The king prayed that he “may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and conviction” after swearing an oath to “foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely”.

An epistle from the King James Bible was read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Hindu leader.

Traditional music such as the 18th-century hymn Zadok the Priest was accompanied by singing in Welsh and the first coronation pieces composed by women.

In the first coronation in the age of modern air travel, the guests included leaders and celebrities from around the Commonwealth and other countries.

Those taking their seats in Westminster Abbey included Bahrain's King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The US was represented by first lady Jill Biden, who went to the church with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

While the late queen's coronation in 1953 was the first televised event witnessed by many people in Britain, King Charles's big day was billed as the first to be live-streamed via social media.

Mr Sunak called it a "cherished ritual through which a new era is born".

