Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets King Charles III at royal reception

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met King Charles III at a Buckingham Palace reception on Friday evening.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the British monarch ahead of his coronation on Saturday.

He spoke of the crucial role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in bolstering ties between the UAE and the UK and underlined the importance of enhancing relations between the nations.

Sheikh Mansour is attending the coronation on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, leading a delegation of senior UAE officials.

The Buckingham Palace reception brought together leaders, heads of government and dignitaries.

Millions of people around the world are expected to watch rolling coverage as King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The ceremony will be attended by 2,200 guests, including members of the royal family, foreign dignitaries, and representatives of the Commonwealth.

The day's events will include a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, followed by the crowning and the return to the palace.

The event is being marked with screening parties and other activities across the UAE.

Dubai's Queen Elizabeth II floating hotel will among the venues showing the broadcast.

It will be the third royal event in British history to draw a crowd on board the ocean liner, now retired in Dubai.

Live screening of King Charles’s coronation follows the events staged on the luxury vessel to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in May last year, followed by her funeral procession four months later.

Large screens will be set up inside the ship’s ballroom and other dining venues to allow guests to watch the coronation day’s events.

