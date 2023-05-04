Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to attend King Charles III's coronation

Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court will lead a delegation of senior UAE officials

Sheikh Mansour will attend on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed and lead a delegation of senior UAE officials. Wam
The National
May 04, 2023
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, will attend the coronation of King Charles III, news agency Wam has said.

In a statement, Wam said Sheikh Mansour would attend on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed and lead a delegation of senior UAE officials.

Sheikh Mansour, who arrived in London on Thursday, will attend the official reception on Friday at Buckingham Palace, which will be attended by state leaders, heads of government and dignitaries.

Updated: May 04, 2023, 6:21 PM
