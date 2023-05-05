Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets UK's Cleverly on eve of coronation

UAE Vice President offers congratulations on royal occasion

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, right, meets UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. WAM
The National author image
The National
May 05, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the UAE’s Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London on Friday.

Sheikh Mansour is representing the UAE at the coronation of King Charles III, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Read more
Coronation timetable: A schedule of events for King Charles's big day

In his meeting with Mr Cleverly he passed on Sheikh Mohamed's wish to “strengthen the distinguished historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom”, state news agency Wam reported.

The two men discussed “ways to develop bilateral co-operation in a number of fields, in a way that serves common interests and achieves more prosperity”.

They also “exchanged views on international developments and a number of issues of common concern”.

King Charles is hosting official guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

Updated: May 05, 2023, 3:08 PM

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national