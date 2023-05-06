Sunak and Trudeau discuss UK-Canada 'friendship' at post-coronation tea

Rishi Sunak emphasised the enduring “friendship” the UK has with Canada, as well as between himself and Justin Trudeau as he welcomed the Canadian premier to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister has held a number of bilateral meetings around the king's coronation and the two leaders met over tea following the event.

Mr Trudeau was one of the 90 world leaders who watched the royal event at Westminster Abbey earlier.

READ MORE UK and Rwanda lead way on global migration issue, Sunak says

The two Prime Ministers hugged when Mr Trudeau arrived at No 10.

Speaking in front of the media ahead of their private talks, Mr Sunak said: “We’ve seen each other a lot over the past few months, but I think that speaks to the friendship between our two countries and between you and I.

“We’re members of all the same clubs, whether that’s the G7, the Commonwealth – obviously important at the moment, Nato.”

He thanked Mr Trudeau for his support in the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trade partnership, and said they would continue to work together to support Ukraine.

The Canadian leader stressed the two countries’ shared values.

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, right, hosts Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, at 10 Downing Street during Trudeau's visit to attend King Charles III's coronation in London, UK, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Sunak called the coronation a "moment of extraordinary national pride" that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond. Photographer: Tolga Akmen / EPA / Bloomberg

“We are aligned on how we’re going to move forward, standing strong for our values, making sure there’s opportunities for jobs and growth for citizens across our countries and around the world as we work together.”

He noted the pair would meet again at the upcoming G7 summit, saying there would be “lots of opportunities for us to make sure that as we always are, we’re aligning in our values, in our approach.”

The duo then admired coronation teacups made by Emma Bridgewater, a pottery with strong royal connections.

At the coronation, Mr Trudeau was joined by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, governor general Mary Simon and several other dignitaries.

“Today, we celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III and reaffirmed Canada’s enduring commitment to the Commonwealth," Canada’s premier tweeted.

Canada is one of the 14 Commonwealth realms where the British monarch is head of state.

Mr Trudeau had a video call with the king as part of a busy run of diplomatic duties for King Charles ahead of the coronation.

The king also met with Canadian indigenous leaders, Chief Roseanne Archibald, Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron.