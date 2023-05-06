Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to join grand carriage procession

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will take part in the carriage procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, following the crowning of their grandfather, Charles III, as king.

The newly crowned king and queen will lead the procession in the historic Gold State Coach, which has been in use for over 261 years.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, who is responsible for organising the monumental event, has described the procession as a “magnificent spectacle of tradition”.

In total, 7,000 troops will be on ceremonial duty, with 4,000 of them participating in the procession itself, escorting the king and queen from Westminster Abbey at 1pm.

Anne, Princess Royal, in her role as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, will ride on horseback behind the king and queen's carriage.

The first carriage following the Gold State Coach will carry the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The siblings have previous experience with royal carriage processions, having waved to crowds from a landau during the platinum jubilee celebrations last year.

Other members of the royal family will take part in the procession as well.

The king's youngest brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, along with his wife, Sophie, and their children, will ride in the second carriage.

The third carriage will carry the late queen Elizabeth's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, his wife, and Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The procession will conclude with the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II, travelling by car.

The Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not take part in the procession nor have a formal role in the coronation ceremony.