Crowds defy 'coronation weather' to cheer on crowning of Charles III

In the end, the cheerful RAF officer staring up at the skies from Canada Gate opposite Buckingham Palace was only half-right.

The leaden skies, which often looked as gloomy as King Charles III can come across, had given the fatigues-clad airman cause for concern as he moved about all day. But asked by The National for an update he was always sure the event, pinned as the high point of the king's return to the royal residence, could take place.

When the bands at the head of the biggest military procession arrived back from Westminster Abbey after the 74-year old was crowned in an ancient and sacred ceremony, there was drizzle and a slight brightening. After a drenching spell at the outset of the coronation ceremony, the omens appeared slightly improved.

With the royals' 2pm balcony appearance looming, it was all change again. The incessant nature of the rain became worse and worse. A water colour painter looked at his work dissolving into streaks on his easel in despair. Eventually he packed it away and the easel needle stood bare, pointing at the gunmetal skies.

As the clouds thickened, the announcement came a scaled-back version lasting two minutes not six would take place.

The military had been due to put on a coronation fly-past of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force flying over The Mall. What flew over was 16 helicopters, including attack Apaches with their Gattling guns but not the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight or the RAF’s state-of-the art F-35B Lightning jets.

The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic team, at least managed to put a cap on it by going over, trailing their marquee red, white and blue streaks.

Those who gathered for the celebrations were hardly likely to let the conditions ruin their day.

Charlotte Leslie, a former Conservative MP, told The National the scale of the day's ceremonial events would ensure its success.

“It’s like a pop concert that happens once every 70 years,” she said. “Coming here on the Tube was London at its best.

“What a day to be here and what a privilege to have a front-row seat.”

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, on The Mall.

From the other side of the political spectrum, David Lammy, the Labour Party's Shadow Foreign Secretary said the day offered a point of happiness during a period of turbulence in the UK.

“It's the biggest moment of statehood in my lifetime and in most people's lifetimes. [It has been] 70 years since we last did this,” he said.

“I think it's a hugely important coming together at a tough time, because of the cost of living crisis, but a very, very important ceremonial occasion.

“I'm watching it with my children and my wife and then going to the concert.”

Historian Nigel Fletcher, a political scientist at King's College London, said “a bit of a washout” was something of a coronation custom.

“It's a tradition for coronations that it should rain,” he said. “It rained in 1953 [the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II] and it rained in 1937 [the coronation of George VI] ― perhaps rain is the sign of approval.”

Even those who professed not to be fans of the monarchy appreciated the significance of the day and wanted to join the spirit of celebration.

“I'm not a royalist but my wife is,” said one man who had camped out on The Mall overnight. “I thought I'd let someone who is more into the royals enjoy while I sit here in support.”