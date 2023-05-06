Republicans and Just Stop Oil activists arrested at King Charles's coronation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Several people, including anti-monarchists, were arrested on the morning of King Charles III's coronation in London.

The anti-monarchy group Republic said its chief executive Graham Smith was arrested on Saturday morning.

It said five others were arrested and placards were confiscated.

Some onlookers nearby shouted “free Graham Smith” while others shouted “God Save The King” and waved British flags.

Campaigners from the climate group Just Stop Oil were detained.

London's Metropolitan Police said lock-on devices were seized in the arrests of four people near Trafalgar Square.

They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic staged a protest near the coronation venue. AFP

Another three people were arrested near Wellington Arch on suspicion of “possessing articles to cause criminal damage”.

Organisers have drafted in police from around the UK to aid the security operation.

The logistics involve ferrying hundreds of foreign leaders and dignitaries to Westminster Abbey.

Police said they would have “low tolerance” for any disruption on Saturday.

They said they would “deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration”.

Anti-monarchy protesters assembled in Trafalgar Square with signs saying “Not My King”.

The National saw republicans being questioned by police about their intentions.

One of the protesters, Elliott Lee, said he had come to raise awareness of the republican cause.

“King Charles does not have a mandate to serve as head of state,” he said. “Why does he believe he can represent the people?

“Ideally, we would have an elected head of state. This would mean equality and fairness.”

Polls show the republican movement has little support in the UK.

But it has more traction in some of the Commonwealth realms of which King Charles is head of state because of historic ties to Britain.