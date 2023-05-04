King Charles gives boost to UK image in Commonwealth realms

The British monarchy mostly improves the UK's image in countries where Charles III reigns as king — but several of them would drop him if they had the chance, according to a poll.

The survey by British pollster Lord Ashcroft also found optimism among Britain's Muslims that the king would be a “defender of faiths”.

The poll of 22,700 people across the Commonwealth was published two days before King Charles's coronation.

It found that “within the UK, the position looks secure” for the future of the monarchy, wrote Lord Ashcroft, a former Conservative Party treasurer.

The anti-monarchy group Republic plans to protest in Trafalgar Square, close to the route of the coronation procession, on the day of the festivities.

But after “years of turmoil”, many people “especially value a constant presence above the grim spectacle of day-to-day politics”, Lord Ashcroft said.

However, he added: “Around the world, the picture is more mixed.”

The king reigns over 14 Commonwealth realms as well as the UK.

In six of them, more voters said they would support a republic than a monarchy if a referendum were held tomorrow.

These were Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, the Solomon Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda.

However, majorities in 11 out of 14 countries said the monarchy made them feel warmer towards the UK, including 65 per cent of people in New Zealand and 60 per cent in Australia.

Some who supported the monarchy nonetheless felt that the institution was dated and its costs should be scaled back.

But an alternative view in interviews was that “if you’re going to do it, do it properly”, as one respondent in England was quoted as saying.

Within Britain, there was a generational divide on the monarchy.

People aged 65 or over said they would vote to retain the monarchy by a margin of 74 per cent to 14 per cent.

Among under-25s, there was 34 per cent support for a republic and 28 per cent for a monarchy, with many expressing no preference.

King Charles personally was viewed favourably by 54 per cent of respondents around the Commonwealth.

He polled more strongly than the institution of the monarchy, leading politicians, as well as his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

However, the late Queen Elizabeth II retained the greatest public affection, with a 76 per cent favourability rating.

Lord Ashcroft's focus groups found that Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs responded positively to the king's promise to be a defender of all faiths.

The king said last year that part of his role was “protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us”.

One Muslim interviewee was quoted in the Ashcroft report as saying “things would become more secular” without the monarchy.

“Having the monarchy in place sets a certain restriction — we have a church, we have faiths, he’s a defender of faiths,” the interviewee said.