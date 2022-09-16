King Charles to meet faith leaders in a nod to a modern monarchy

King Charles III’s coronation will be a deeply religious affair when the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints him with holy oil and blesses him as the world looks on.

But in a modern monarchy many may wonder if he will break with tradition and include a variety of faiths as a nod to the UK’s diversity.

From his own lips almost three decades ago, he hinted that his reign could be different when he spoke of being the Defender of Faiths, rather than the Defender of the Faith.

It will be a question in the minds of many when he meets faith leaders in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The queen's state funeral is expected to be attended by 2,000 royals, world leaders, dignitaries and faith leaders.

Since the reign of Henry VIII, the title of Defender of the Faith has been bestowed on the British monarch.

It was awarded to him in 1521 by Pope Leo X before the king broke away from the Catholic Church to divorce his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

He then declared himself Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title which now passes to King Charles.

Chief executive of the National Secular Society, Stephen Evans, believes Britain and the Commonwealth will be ruled by a different monarchy but ultimately the king’s hands will be tied.

“He won’t be able to break from tradition, as ultimately he is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England,” Mr Evans told The National.

“But we can expect some changes.

“His coronation will be a very religious affair when he is anointed with holy oil and vows to uphold the doctrines of the Church of England. There will be no multifaiths involved, it will be Anglican supremacy.

“But there will be a nod to Britain’s religious diversity. There were no other religious leaders present at previous coronations and I think we can expect them to be in attendance this time.”

Ian Bradley, emeritus professor of cultural and spiritual history at the University of St Andrews and author of God Save The Queen: The Spiritual Dimension of Monarchy, believes the world will see a very different coronation.

“What he said in 1994 is that he wants to seize the role of monarch for protecting all faiths as divine in life," he told The National.

"To some extent the queen did, you just need to look at the way she reached out to other faiths, she made a particular point of visiting mosques, temples and synagogues and even in her Christmas broadcast she would reference other faiths and had a huge commitment to other faiths and tolerance.

“I think the coronation will continue that, I think Charles influenced the queen. He will retain the oath of Defender of the Faith and defend the Protestant faith. But he will continue what the queen has done to position the monarchy to protect all faiths and get the Church of England to be a canopy for all faiths."

Prof Bradley believes for the first time, various faith leaders will be involved in the coronation.

"It will be interesting to see how far the coronation remains a purely Christian act of worship, I expect Westminster, as home to the Church of England, will stage-manage it but there maybe other denominations," he said.

"The interfaith element will be interesting. One possibility will be if the coronation remains a largely Christian event or if other world leaders are involved as an acknowledgement of Britain’s multicultural faiths, unlike in 1953.

"The coronation oath has been toned down over the centuries, it used to include anti-Catholic sentiments but we may see a change and it could be made much more diverse.

“It is difficult to argue we are still a Protestant nation. I think the coronation will be a marker for that. It will be very interesting to see. Her death has shown us that more things unite us than divide us.

"I think for people of whatever their faith, the monarchy has a sacred, spiritual dimension which we have certainly seen over this last week."

The queen was the first monarch to enter a mosque and Mr Evans believes the king has equally shown an interest in Islam.

“Charles has shown a keen interest in other faiths, I do not think he believes Christianity has a monopoly," he said.

"He is open to other faiths, he has shown a keen interest in Islam. In his first address he promised to serve all his subjects loyally and with love.

“The role of head of state is fundamentally tied up with being a religious leader. Our view is that that role should have no constitutional entanglement with religion. They should be separated if we are to have a monarch truly representative of all faiths equally."

The king's meeting with faith leaders on Friday could be the beginning of a new step for the monarchy.