President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates King Charles III on coronation

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated his “dear friend" King Charles III after Britain’s coronation ceremony ended on Saturday.

He said: “We extend our heartfelt wishes to the United Kingdom and its people on this historic day, and look forward to further strengthening our countries’ long-standing partnership.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his congratulations.

“Congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation today. The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom share a longstanding historical relationship, and we look forward to further enhancing it and taking it to new levels during the reign of the new king,” said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, represented the UAE in London.

Sheikh Mansour met King Charles at a Buckingham Palace reception on Friday evening and earlier held talks with Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Royal guests at the Westminster Abbey ceremony included Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco, the daughter of the late King Hassan II, represented her country in the church.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who had a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, attended with his wife Sheikha Jawaher Al Thani.

Bahrain's King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad were also among the visiting royals.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive to attend the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey. Reuters

Oman was represented by Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

Israel sent its President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati was among the heads of government to attend.

Invitations were issued to the heads of state of almost all countries with which the UK has diplomatic relations — with a few countries such as Russia and Iran not invited.

The invitations indicated who might attend as the representative of a head of state.

North Korea and Nicaragua were invited to send a senior diplomat but not a head of state.