History and tradition side by side in 1953 and 2023 photos

Coronations are a chance to bring together the population while inviting the wider world.

On Saturday, pomp and pageantry were at the fore, as Britain's armed forces staged the biggest ceremonial military operation since Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation, ending with a 4,000-strong coronation procession of servicemen and women from around the globe, that wound its way through the heart of the capital.

Photos from 1953 and 2023 show how much stays the same.

In 1953 there were arches across The Mall while in 2023 British and Commonwealth flags lined the route. In both images the mass of people is striking.

The images show how the ceremonies separated by decades are linked to others centuries earlier and create the tradition that becomes the memory for a generation.

Both royals, at Westminster Abbey in their coronation dress, appear serene and serious as they look to the future. Few would have guessed Queen Elizabeth II would become Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

One of the best-loved and most famous royal moments is the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance — a time for the royal family to share with the supporters outside the palace. All those waving from the balcony stayed in their ceremony dress.

Making the first balcony appearance of his reign King Charles looked relaxed, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

Back at Westminster, one last chance to show the moment the mother, Elizabeth, and then her son, Charles, became monarch.

It was the fulfilment of King Charles's destiny, but followed the death of his mother after a 70-year reign.