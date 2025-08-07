'Milestone' moment as UAE produces low-carbon aluminium using Barakah nuclear plant

The UAE has completed its first delivery of low-carbon aluminium powered by electricity from Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in a 'milestone' moment for the nation's green drive.

The product, which will be marketed under the brand name MinimAL, has been developed in a partnership between Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

The first batch of the metal will be supplied to Egypt's Canex Aluminium, boosting EGA's position as a reliable supplier of low-carbon industrial materials around the world.

Clean energy strategy

Generating the electricity required for aluminium smelting and production accounts for about 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Barakah plant – operated by ENEC – provides uninterrupted access to clean energy, which is seen as key to decarbonising the UAE's industrial sector.

“Global demand for low carbon aluminium is expected to triple by 2040, and EGA aims to play an important role in this growth,” said Abdulnasser bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA.

The product has been developed in a partnership between Emirates Global Aluminium and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company. Photo: EGA

“MinimAL is our latest low-carbon product, made possible through the UAE’s investment in nuclear power generation. We are glad to be working with ENEC to supply more low carbon aluminium to the world.”

Mohamed Al Hammadi, managing director and chief executive of ENEC, spoke of the significance of the achievement, which comes less than a year after the plant began full commercial operations.

“This milestone shows how nuclear energy is boosting national energy security and enabling the UAE’s industrial decarbonisation in parallel, reliably powering energy-intensive sectors like aluminium production with clean electricity 24/7,” Mr Al Hammadi said.

“Through the abundant electricity generated at Barakah, we have unlocked the significant, proven and long-term benefits of nuclear energy to power the UAE’s low-carbon economy for decades to come.”

Canex Aluminum is the first customer to use EGA’s MinimAL, to produce advanced products for infrastructure, solar energy, transportation and architectural applications.

The clean electricity is certified through the UAE’s Clean Energy Certification programme, which is based on international standards.

The power is supplied by Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) via the national grid.

Reducing carbon emissions

The Barakah plant began commercial operations in September last year after a phased opening over the course of several years.

President Sheikh Mohamed said at the time it was a “significant step on the journey towards net zero”, with the plant representing the largest decarbonisation effort in the UAE and the region.

The plant generates 40 terawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, which is about 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, and equivalent to the annual total power demand of Switzerland.

Carbon-free electricity from Barakah avoids 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions each year, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the road.

EGA was the first company globally to produce aluminium using solar power, with 80 thousand tonnes of CelestiAL made last year.

EGA also produces recycled aluminium, marketed under the product brand RevivAL, at its plants in the US and Germany.

In the UAE, EGA is building the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant at Al Taweelah. The site is expected to start production in the first half of 2026.

Reducing carbon emissions is crucial to international efforts to combat climate change, boost air quality and to limit global temperature rises.

In 2021, the UAE unveiled an ambitious strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan will see Dh600 billion being invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.

UAE industry is critical to the country's push to boost the environment.

Adnoc slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by 6.6 million tonnes last year, its latest sustainability report released last month said.

The report brings total cumulative emission reductions since the energy provider started reporting in 2022 to 18 million tonnes.

The emissions cuts, equivalent to taking more than 1.4 million cars off the road for a year, were achieved through a mix of clean power, energy efficiency and technology upgrades across its operations.

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year