Adnoc board boosts budget allocation for decarbonisation projects to $23bn

Adnoc’s board has increased its budget allocation for decarbonisation projects, technology and lower-carbon solutions to $23 billion, up from the previously earmarked amount of $15 billion.

The decision was made after the annual meeting of the Adnoc board, which was presided by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The increased allocation will include investments to grow the company’s domestic and international carbon management platforms, it said.

“Adnoc continues to deliver on its mandate to transform, decarbonise and future-proof its business,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc

“As a leading global energy provider, we are committed to enabling a lower-carbon future and a just, orderly and equitable energy transition.

“By prioritising transformational growth, partnerships, and international opportunities, we are well positioned to grow our operations and unlock additional value, as we strive to make today’s energy cleaner.”

The company also plans to double its carbon capture and storage capacity target to 10 million tonnes per annum by 2030, which is the equivalent of removing over 2 million gasoline-powered cars from public motorways.

Last year, Adnoc revised its net-zero target to 2045 from 2050 and said it aimed to reach zero methane emissions by the end of this decade.

Adnoc's decarbonisation projects aimed at meeting its 25 per cent reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 include the use of clean energy to provide 100 per cent of its onshore grid electricity needs since the start of 2022 and the linking of its offshore operations to the grid through a $3.8 billion project that, upon completion, can halve its offshore carbon footprint.

At Cop28 last month, 50 oil and gas companies, including Adnoc and Saudi Aramco, signed the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, which calls for net zero emissions by 2050 or before.

They will also aim for “near-zero” upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030.

Adnoc's board also endorsed its goal to drive $48.5 billion into the UAE economy over the next five years, building on $11.2 billion generated through its In-Country Value programme in 2023.

That has brought the total value driven back into the country's economy to $51 billion, with 11,500 Emiratis employed in the private sector since the programme's launch in 2018.

As part of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, Adnoc has signed local manufacturing agreements in the UAE and international companies worth $16.9 billion since 2022.

The company aims to locally manufacture $19 billion worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2027.