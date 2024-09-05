President Sheikh Mohamed said the country will 'continue to prioritise energy security' after the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entered commercial operations. Chris Whiteoak / The National
President Sheikh Mohamed said the country will 'continue to prioritise energy security' after the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entered commercial operations. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

UAE President says fourth unit of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a 'significant step'

Plant expected to meet 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity demands

Tom Evans

September 05, 2024