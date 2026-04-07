Etihad cuts fares by 50% on selected routes amid Middle East conflict

Travel to and from the Middle East has slowed as the Iran war continues, with uncertainty weighing on demand across key routes and prompting some airlines to adjust pricing strategies.

Etihad Airways has cut fares by up to 50 per cent on some routes, including flights originating outside Abu Dhabi, with significantly lower prices available for travel in April, May and June compared to the peak summer months.

The move comes as airlines across the region navigate shifting passenger demand and operational constraints linked to geopolitical tension.

Etihad's website shows notable differences across several long-haul routes. Flights from London Heathrow to Tokyo Narita are about £727 (Dh3,500) for May and June, rising to between £1,000 and £1,500 in July and August.

Tickets from Bangkok to Paris are about 24,405 Thai baht (Dh2,750), increasing to between 27,870 (Dh3,100) and 38,885 (Dh4,380) baht later in the summer.

Meanwhile, fares from Hong Kong to Barcelona are about HK$4,622 (Dh2,166) before climbing to between HK$5,600 (Dh2,600) and HK$9,300 (Dh4,350).

However, prices for flights from Abu Dhabi are seemingly unchanged.

The lower fares suggest an effort to stimulate demand during a period when some travellers may be delaying or reconsidering plans. Industry observers note that while such pricing can encourage bookings in the short term, it is unlikely to be sustained if market conditions stabilise or operating costs continue to rise.

The airline declined to comment.

Industry analysts say the pricing shift will probably be temporary.

“Etihad’s move here very definitely is a short-term one,” said Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at Strategic Aero Research. “Given the volatility in the region, coupled with limited flights and flight corridors, these sorts of low fares are simply unsustainable in the long term.”

He added that higher fuel costs would also put pressure on pricing, suggesting the current fares are aimed at stimulating demand and maintaining traveller confidence.

“This is more of an incentive to ensure people keep flying where possible and provide confidence to travellers that Etihad is operating as close to normal as is possible,” he said. “It also helps allay concerns that flights will return to normal once this conflict ends.”