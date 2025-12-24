Sharjah Ruler says launch of dairy farm and factory is dream decades in the making

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has hailed the launch of a vast dairy farm and factory capable of producing 100,000 litres of milk each day as a dream more than half a century in the making.

On Wednesday, he commenced operations at the Mleiha Dairy Factory and Farm, a 20,000 square metre facility that will be crucial to the emirate's food security efforts.

At the inauguration, Sheikh Dr Sultan received a Guinness World Record certificate recognising its status as the world's largest A2A2 cattle farm − home to 6,400 cows.

A2A2 is milk from cows that naturally only produce the A2 beta-casein protein, which is widely viewed as being easier to digest than milk containing both the A1 and A2 proteins.

Sheikh Dr Sultan noted that the project had been his dream for 65 years, a vision nurtured through his dedication to serving the community.

The Sharjah Ruler said the dairy facility, along with other key agriculture initiatives in the emirate, had been established to serve the needs of the community.

“We do not seek profit; rather, we seek health for the people. If we achieve self-sufficiency and produce healthy food, we will have accomplished a great deal for our country,” he said, in comments shared by state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Dr Sultan opened the facility by cutting the traditional ribbon and activating the factory’s operations.

He visited the processing area, central control room, and packaging lines for fresh milk, yoghurt and labneh, with capacities of up to 4,500 units per hour.

New eco-friendly packaging for fresh milk and yoghurt meets international standards, reflecting the factory’s commitment to sustainability.

In the circular milking parlour, the Ruler of Sharjah observed the milking process on 80 platforms, capable of milking 500 cows per hour and producing approximately 100,000 litres daily.

He toured the silage harvesting and packaging facilities, which produce 50 tonnes of organic cow feed an hour, and inspected the modern cattle pens ensuring animal well-being, veterinary care and hygiene.

The Sharjah Ruler was briefed on the farm’s future expansion plans supporting regional food security and production efficiency.

Sheikh Dr Sultan was joined at the event by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; and Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs.

Also present were Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; along with senior officials, heads of government entities, and representatives of partner organisations.

The dairy factory is central to a broader drive in Sharjah and across the Emirates to invest in local agriculture to reduce reliance on imported goods and to champion local produce.

In February, Sheikh Dr Sultan heralded the third harvest of a vast wheat farm that is helping to bolster the emirate's food security, while sowing the seeds for a more sustainable future.

The farm in Mleiha was transformed from a stretch of barren desert land in 2022 into fertile ground in an ambitious mission to spur local food production and generate jobs in farming.

The initiative is reaping rewards −with an anticipated yield of 6,000 tonnes of organic wheat from a bumper harvest planted across 1,428 hectares.

