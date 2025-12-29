Sharjah Ruler approves emirate's largest budget of $12.1bn

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the emirate's largest budget yet ahead of the new year.

The 2026 budget of Dh44.5 billion ($12.1 billion) was agreed on to "foster financial sustainability, enhance cultural, scientific and economic prosperity, and promote social welfare for all residents of the emirate", state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

A key facet of the budget was to emphasise the importance of ensuring security and safety, along with the sustainability of energy, water and food resources.

“The 2026 general budget adopts a three-dimensional approach," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department. "The first dimension focuses on developing economic and social objectives and strategies to enhance the well-being and prosperity of the emirate's residents.

"The second dimension is strategic in nature, emphasising the enhancement of the government’s financial sustainability, and its capacity to fund strategic and operational activities, initiatives and projects.

He added: "The third dimension pertains to the refinement of the government services system and the improvement of macroeconomic indicators, incorporating strategic priorities to stimulate the emirate's economy through the provision of discounts and a review of various service fees, thereby reducing the cost of doing business for customers and investors.”

Infrastructure accounts for more than a third of next year's budget (35 per cent). The sector with the next highest allocation is economic development (30 per cent, an annual increase of 17 per cent).

Social development was the next highest beneficiary, with a share of 23 per cent, an increase of 6 per cent.

Government administration, security and safety sector constitutes about 12 per cent of the total general budget for 2026, a 16 per cent annual increase.

The 2026 general budget features several measures to ensure the government’s financial sustainability, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said.

These include a "comprehensive strategy, in collaboration with relevant entities within the emirate, to develop a digital transformation initiative that encompasses various financial services, including an electronic payment and collection system".

The budget was designed to create growth rates to bolster Sharjah’s standing on the regional and global economic stage, Wam reported. The aim is to secure financial stability and enhance the emirate's competitiveness by offering "high-quality financial and strategic services, while fostering an attractive environment for both local and international investors".

Another crucial element of the budget was to "cultivate a tourism landscape across various sectors, including cultural, heritage, medical, scientific, and recreational tourism".

"The framework will ensure that all data, indicators and results align with international financial standards, particularly concerning inflation rates, sectoral expenditures and other macroeconomic indicators, while also reinforcing the policies designed to control and rationalise government spending,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud.

The 2026 budget reflects a 3 per cent increase on this year's total of Dh42 billion.

