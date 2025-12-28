My Sharjah Rent: Artist creates 'open gallery' in Dh65,000 apartment

My Sharjah Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 real estate portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease.

Wael Hamadeh is a 56-year-old full-time artist and creative director from Lebanon who moved to the UAE in 1995.

For 12 of those years he and his family – which includes his wife, a daughter aged 16 and his son, 13 – have shared an apartment in the Tawoon area of Sharjah.

Mr Hamadeh, who exhibits his work locally and internationally, showed The National around the home.

What can you tell us about this apartment?

It is in Emirates Tower in Sharjah.

We have three bedrooms and a maid’s room, and one small balcony. There are four bathrooms in total, including one for the maid’s room.

We currently pay Dh65,000 a year to rent the apartment. It has good space for a family and we have a parking area.

When did you move into your home?

I have been in this home for 12 years.

I lived in Al Nahda, Dubai, from 2005 to 2013, and then moved to my current home at the end of 2013, where I’ve been ever since.

Before that, I lived in Dubai, on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Why did you choose this address?

It is cheaper than Dubai. And it is a family-orientated area, near to the kids’ school.

Our home is also near an industrial area, which is handy for my artistic and creative projects, mainly for art facilities, including access to carpenters, blacksmiths, hardware suppliers, recycled material sources, and affordable labour.

Do you feel you get good value for your rent?

Yes, it is a good deal and still cheaper for what I have, in this area.

Have you experienced strong rent fluctuations?

When I was in Dubai, my accommodation was provided by another company, so I didn’t experience fluctuations.

In Sharjah, there was a difference of about Dh5,000. But, overall, the changes were manageable.

How have you made this place your home?

My apartment is like an open gallery to a certain extent.

I have a busy workshop area and a neatly designed salon for a display.

The walls are thoughtfully decorated with paintings, sculptures, and art pieces that reflect my style and heritage.

I have one bedroom that I use as a workshop and store area for my art.

What amenities do you have in or close to your building?

There are a lot of Arabic grocery stores near where we live, and affordable places to eat.

Sahara Centre and City Centre Al Zahia, plus big supermarkets, including Nesto, Co-op, and Viva, are nearby.

It’s easy to walk around the area. Sometimes, there’s traffic during school hours in the morning, but generally it’s convenient. Oriana Hospital is also nearby.

I’m close to Khalid Lake, where I do my morning walks. And Al Mamzar Lake is about a 10-minute drive away.

There are plenty of mosques nearby, but only a few galleries; Al Kasba has one called Al Maraya Gallery.

My artwork is mainly displayed in Dubai galleries and Beirut.

The building doesn’t have a gym, pool, or kids’ area, only parking. But, there is a gymnastics centre nearby.

Is it a friendly neighbourhood and building?

It’s somewhat friendly, but it doesn’t feel like home because of the mix of nationalities.

Occasionally, you see strangers around but, overall, safety is excellent, which is a great blessing in the UAE.

Does your home offer easy access in and out of Sharjah?

Not really. Most of my exhibitions are in Dubai, and traffic during peak hours makes it challenging, especially when transporting artworks for loading and unloading.

What would you change about living in this location?

Less traffic and more balcony space.

Also, it would be good to have a small green park around here.

Are you planning to stay at this apartment?

Yes. We have no plans for moving.

I will stay in this apartment until my kids finish university.

Have you thought about buying property?

I feel that it is too late – with the high prices I cannot afford to buy here now.

I did already buy property back home, however, in Lebanon.

