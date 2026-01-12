Man United player ratings v Brighton: Mainoo 6, Ugarte 4 as United bow out of FA Cup

Interim boss Darren Fletcher challenged Manchester United’s players to prove they deserve to be at the club and ensure this is not a wasted season following Sunday’s FA Cup exit to Brighton.

A topsy-turvy campaign hit further turbulence at the end of a week that started with Ruben Amorim’s sacking, as Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck goals secured the Seagulls a 2-1 third-round triumph at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko scored late in a tie that ended with teenage substitute Shea Lacey being sent off for two bookable offences as United saw their hopes of silverware go up in smoke just 11 days into 2026 having also fallen at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup.

It means whoever is appointed interim boss out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick will only have Premier League matters to attend to, with Fletcher stressing the need to seal Uefa Champions League qualification.

“Any time you come in at Manchester United, it’s a massive job,” the former United midfielder said after what is set to be his final game as caretaker.

“The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season and I think if I look at the players – and we get players back from injury and Afcon [Africa Cip of Nations] – they have got the ability to qualify in the Champions League place.

“That should be their objective, that should be their mindset, but they’re going to have to come together and be part of that as well.

“It’s about everyone and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and taking on the challenge for the rest of the season. Don’t waste the season.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: Rare error inside the penalty box nearly led to Brighton making it two after the Belgian goalkeeper gave Welbeck the ball, although he did make an incredible save to deny the former United striker. Two more goals conceded, though he wasn’t at fault for either.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Two early opportunities for him. Took a 45th-minute ball well after a fine run in the best United move of the first half, before attempting a back heel. The one player to get behind Brighton's back line, but defensively poor.

Leny Yoro - 5/10: This season is not going as well as he would have hoped. Too erratic and doesn’t inspire confidence in those around him – and you can see why when he was nowhere for both Brighton goals.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10: Saw the initial danger before Brighton’s opening goal when he cleared off the line, but could do little for the rebound. Shot blocked on 26 minutes and Brighton’s forwards cut through him too easily.

Patrick Dorgu - 5/10: Some beautiful passes, the best to Zirkzee on 86, but poor defensively playing in a new position. At fault for both Brighton goals.

Manuel Ugarte - 4/10: Welbeck ran off him to score a beautiful goal on an afternoon that started badly and got worse. Confidence is low and form is a concern. And that against a much-changed Brighton team.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Back in the starting line-up and made a strong start. Superb as he won the ball back and got away from a Brighton challenge after 20 minutes as he tried to create, but faded like his team. Booked.

Matheus Cunha - 5/10: Right-footed effort went over on 17 minutes and miskicked a Fernandes ball on the stroke of half time. Ran at goal on 63 but was dispossessed by Gross. He came with a big reputation and isn’t living up to the hopes. Needs more quality in front of goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: United are always better with him in the team, and a free kick tested Steele before he went for another low free kick which fooled Brighton’s wall on 40. Great tackle on 87 to stop a Brighton attack.

Mason Mount - 4/10: Kadioglu got past him too easily in the build-up to the opening goal. His poorest game for a while as Brighton made it seven wins from nine against United.

Benjamin Sesko - 6/10: Started well with good runs and an attempted lob over Steele. A couple of chances and then got his first FA Cup goal on 85 minutes, but failure to convert chances means United will play only two cup games this season. It was 22 last term.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mainoo, 62') - 5/10: Made nowhere near the impact he’d made a week earlier at Leeds.

Shea Lacey (on for Mount, 62') - 7/10: On to a huge cheer. Did well to step over and get an early cross in for Sesko. Exciting and the side’s main attacking outlet. Shot over on 80. Sent off, his second yellow for throwing the ball down. Harsh, but must learn from it.

Harry Maguire (on for Martinez, 78') - 7/10: Made himself busy up front at a corner which led to Sesko’s goal. Booked.

Casemiro (on for Ugarte, 78') - 6/10: Set up Lacey for a chance almost immediately after coming on.