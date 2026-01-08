Man United ratings v Burnley: Sesko at the double as Fletcher confirms he will be in charge for Brighton game

Darren Fletcher confirmed he had been asked to take charge of Manchester United for their FA Cup match against Brighton after beginning his reign as interim boss with a 2-2 draw at Burnley.

The former United midfielder was asked to step in following Ruben Amorim’s sacking earlier this week.

Fans sang the names of both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick – the two leading contenders to take charge for the rest of the season – at Turf Moor.

But Fletcher said: “I’ve been informed they’d like me to take the team for Sunday.

“There was a feeling that might have been the case from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley. But yes, I’m tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now.”

Fletcher felt United did enough to beat the Clarets as they squandered a string of chances.

Burnley went ahead 13 minutes in when Ayden Heaven inadvertently turned Bashir Humphreys’ cross into his own net but United – having dispensed with Amorim’s much-maligned 3-4-3 formation – responded excellently.

They saw two shots cleared off the line and Lisandro Martinez have a goal disallowed for a foul before Benjamin Sesko then scored twice in 10 second-half minutes to turn it around.

But after Bruno Fernandes struck a post and Heaven missed a glorious chance with a header, Jaidon Anthony levelled for the hosts.

United substitute Shea Lacey also struck the crossbar as United had a total of 30 shots, 10 on target, but finished with only a point.

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: What could he do about a deflected effort that left him stranded? Could do nothing about Burnley’s second either.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: Burnley’s attacking play came down his side as they found space too easily between United’s lines. Better in attack.

Ayden Heaven - 5/10: A bad day at the office. The ball deflected off him into his own net on nine minutes. Had a free header from a corner to win it, which he shouldered wide.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10: Had the ball in the Burnley net on 27 minutes, but was chalked off for a foul. Looked an odd decision and manager Darren Fletcher was right to be frustrated. Remained influential with some excellent passing, but wild shots and was done by a dummy for Anthony’s goal.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Tried but failed to get a touch onto Mount's pass on 91 minutes. Linked effectively with Dorgu. ahead of him.

Casemiro - 5/10: Not a good look as Burnley passed around him for the first goal, but worked a free-kick with Fernandes and crossed beautifully to Sesko on 41 minutes. Booked. Sloppy in possession, too.

Manuel Ugarte - 7/10: Powerful run forward on 15 minutes and swung a shot wide on 44 as United bombarded the Burnley goal. Best tackle on 71 minutes stopped a Burnley attack. Holding his own in recent games.

Patrick Dorgu - 7/10: Heavily involved on the left in the first half, culminating with a chipped effort being cleared off the line on stroke of half time. Perfect crosses, one led to Sesko’s second.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Back from injury. Played for an hour and how United are better for it. Crossed to Sesko on 23 minutes and played a smart ball to the Slovenian for the equaliser on 51. Shot wide on 53. Booked just before half time.

Matheus Cunha - 5/10: Header cleared off the line on 26 minutes and got a shot off despite having three men on him on 45. Needs to be standing out in these types of games.

Benjamin Sesko - 8/10: Header on target on 23 minutes and an even better one from a Casemiro cross just before half time. Then he got his reward, a fine strike across goal from a Fernandes ball. He made it two on the hour, an equally impressive finish from a Dorgu cross. He needed a goal; he got two.

Substitues

Leny Yoro (on for Heaven, 61') - 6/10: An improvement on the man he replaced. Made a smart run down the right as United pushed for a winner.

Mason Mount (on for Fernandes, 61') - 6/10: Effective recently, but a downgrade on the man he replaced.

Kobbie Mainoo (on for Casemiro, 73') - 6/10: Blitzed as shot miles over on 87 minutes.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Cunha, 73') - 6/10: Not the same impact he made at Leeds last Sunday.

Shea Lacey (on for Ugarte, 83') - 7/10: Had only been on for a few seconds when he ran forward and hit the crossbar. Another shot from distance on 95 minutes went well wide. Encouraging cameo, though.